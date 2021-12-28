Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 232,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $261.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

