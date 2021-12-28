Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Caleres posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 7,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,509. The company has a market cap of $863.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,218 shares of company stock worth $1,809,906 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 96.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

