$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $134.59. 14,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,464. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.38. Trex has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

