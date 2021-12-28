$46.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce sales of $46.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,060.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $157.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $235.09 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 50,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

