MVL (MVL) Hits Market Cap of $160.60 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $160.60 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007029 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,321,345,076 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.