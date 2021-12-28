Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $479.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

