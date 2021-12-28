Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.69. 328,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.93 and its 200-day moving average is $345.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

