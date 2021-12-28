Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Up 3.4%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.