Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $14,010.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $14,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CXDO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,556. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

