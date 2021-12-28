NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $565.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

