BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 5,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

