$41.45 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $41.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.36 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.91 million to $165.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.07 million, with estimates ranging from $194.07 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 39,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,592. The stock has a market cap of $313.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.