Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

