Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.