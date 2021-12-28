stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

