Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Cap of $504.60 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $504.60 million and $122.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00005717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016142 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010593 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “C98USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.