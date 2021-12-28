Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 221,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

