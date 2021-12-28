$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.87. 30,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.