$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.87. 30,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.