Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.60 million and the highest is $167.06 million. Viad posted sales of $27.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $476.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viad by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,663. Viad has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

