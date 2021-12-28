St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 56 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.85. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $268.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

