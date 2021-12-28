Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 65 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 95,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

