FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 6.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.89. 676,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,923,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

