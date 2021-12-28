iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

