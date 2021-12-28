Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,105.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002964 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $12,105.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,051,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,843 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

