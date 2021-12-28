$88.90 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $88.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.20 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $329.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 39.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 23.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,047. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $567.08 million, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.