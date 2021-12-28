Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $17,244.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003663 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00031528 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.58 or 0.00394304 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

