Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.49 million and $507.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

