HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.09 ($6.48).

HSBA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.52) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($6.45) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.33) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 447.70 ($6.02). 3,135,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,614,352. The company has a market cap of £91.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 435.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 415.94. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.22).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($225,506.14).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

