Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $155.19. The company had a trading volume of 308,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $170.78. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

