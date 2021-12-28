Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 869 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,682. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

