Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Teradata alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teradata and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradata currently has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.84 billion 2.59 $129.00 million $1.05 41.67 Resonate Blends $1.07 million 12.63 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.16% 39.29% 7.81% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -245.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Teradata has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Resonate Blends on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.