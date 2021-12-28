Fortress Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

HD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.04. 16,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $422.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.62 and its 200-day moving average is $348.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

