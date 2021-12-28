Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.70. 8,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

