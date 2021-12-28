St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2,948.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,919.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,792.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

