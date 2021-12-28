QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $31.10 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. 130,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,422,805. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

