Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,604. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

