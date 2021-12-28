$462.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce sales of $462.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.27 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. iRobot has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iRobot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

