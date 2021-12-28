Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $218.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,246. The company has a market cap of $420.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average is $225.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

