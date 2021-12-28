Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,021.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.47 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

