Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWB shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

