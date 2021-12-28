Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 385,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,929. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

