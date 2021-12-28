Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $5.78 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00012071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $81.27 million and approximately $357,035.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.07892131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.53 or 1.00737500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,047,940 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

