Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,093.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $829.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.03, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

