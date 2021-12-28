ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 128,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,682 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on IS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

