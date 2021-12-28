Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inhibrx (INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/28/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/24/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/16/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/15/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/10/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/9/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/3/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/2/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

11/16/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

11/10/2021 – Inhibrx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Inhibrx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 3,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Get Inhibrx Inc alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.