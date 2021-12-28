Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inhibrx (INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/28/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/24/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/16/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/10/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/3/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – Inhibrx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/16/2021 – Inhibrx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. "
- 11/10/2021 – Inhibrx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Inhibrx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 3,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
