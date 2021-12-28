MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOR shares. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,214. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

