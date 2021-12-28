Analysts Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT at $38.14

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 on Thursday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

