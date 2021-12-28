1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Capitalization Tops $104,532.60

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $104,532.60 and $493,093.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.79 or 0.07922617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.52 or 1.00787763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “1MILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.