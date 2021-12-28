Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $133.50 Average PT from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

ARVN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,182. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

