Orbs Price Reaches $0.0884 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $197.06 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007122 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.