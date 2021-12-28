Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.57 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

